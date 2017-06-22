Skin Care Expert Joanna Vargas's Secrets to Beautiful Skin and a Full Stomach

Those on the quest for perfect skin fuel a multi-billion-dollar industry, and every day there is some new gimmick, some new cream—most of which don't do anything except empty your wallet. But master facialist and skin care guru Joanna Vargas helps the likes of Karlie Kloss and Rachel Weisz avoid those gimmicks and keep a healthy glow.

After opening her own shop in 2007, Vargas developed a line of skin care products as well as a cult-like following.

We chatted with her about her own skin care concerns, diet tricks and comfort food must-haves (even a beauty guru has to indulge herself sometimes).

What do you eat in a typical day?

I usually drink Dr. Frank Lipman's Recharge Shake for breakfast. It has some protein and is loaded with greens. It is perfect for anyone who doesn't have time for anything fussy in the morning.

For lunch, I am currently obsessed with Reviver. Their meals are nutritious and really gourmet. If I don't have time to sit and eat, which is usually on days that I do facials all day long, I order a green juice for lunch from Juice Press.

Where do you like to dine out?

EN Japanese Brasserie. The food is as great as the atmosphere, and the owner, Reika, is a client. My family and I also like Perry Street, because it's chic but not too loud to have dinner conversation.

What’s always in your fridge?

We always have fresh fruit and vegetables cut up in the fridge so my kids can easily grab snacks when they get hungry. I also always have almond milk because my son loves a smoothie for breakfast.

What foods do you think are key for healthy, beautiful skin?

I find that the best skin diet is one that involves eating vegetables of different colors for every meal and a green juice or chlorophyll every day. There is really no substitute and it works on everyone! Good digestion is essential for keeping breakouts at bay and greens really help.

How do you practice beauty from the inside out?

The most beautiful women are the confident ones, so I try and do things I know make me feel good. I exercise daily, stick to healthy food and sleep eight hours a day. Sleep is my secret weapon!

Have you ever had any skin issues?

My big skin issue has been my pigment. I'm always battling the sun to keep my freckles down to a minimum.

What did you do to help them?

I recently invested in Mara Hoffman rash guards and surf suits. If I don't wear long sleeves in the water, I can get too much sun very quickly. Her stuff makes you feel glamorous even when you are all covered up.

Any budget beauty buys?

I'm obsessed with the Fresh Sugar Lip Balm colors. They are so great!

How would you describe your style?

I like to keep things minimal. I wear a lot of Jennifer Fisher jewelry because it's so chic, but delicate. Black jeans. YSL boots or sandals. Black top and black jacket or kimono.

Joanna Vargas's DIY Beauty Mask

Ingredients:

1/2 cup yogurt

1/2 cup mashed strawberry

1/4 cup honey

Instructions:

Mix ingredients together and apply to face and neck for 5 minutes. If you want to add extra exfoliation, put 2 tablespoons of almond powder and scrub it onto the skin, spending extra time on the T-zone (forehead, nose and mouth), where most blackheads are found.

Related: 5 Ways to Improve Your Skin Through Food

Matcha May Be Better on Your Face than in Your Mug

The Recipe for Olivia Munn's Perfect Skin