Show Off Your Love of Everything Food with These Do-Good Bracelets

Good things happen when philanthropy, style and food collide. A new line of accessories called Delicacies provides superchic leather bracelets that showcase your love of food while providing meals for those in need. Crafted by Designer Nicolle Nelson and perfect for the epicure in your life, the simple band of rich leather is decorated with a centered individual signature ingredient made from sterling silver.

Delicacies has paired up with chef Andrew Zimmern to lead the charitable component of the company. Every bracelet sold will provide 20 meals to those in need through Share Our Strength/No Kid Hungry. The company will work with a new chef every three months, who will take over what they are calling the "Chef's Table" and choose a charity to which to donate the proceeds. Already lined up are Marcus Samuelsson, Gavin Kaysen and Dominique Crenn.

Sold online, you can choose your favorite ingredients, like ginger, garlic or a carrot, or go for proteins with a pig or an octopus. They all come with a choice of one of four colors of band and multiple widths. For the men who love the beef, try the cow bracelet from the aptly named Thick Cuts line. Each bracelet comes with a description of what each ingredient represents. For instance, the basil leaf bracelet "promotes passion, partnership, wisdom and peace"

The bracelets start at $75 and are shipping as early as mid November. Consider your holiday shopping done. You are welcome. delicaciesjewelry.com

Related: Pizzeria Let's Customers Pay It Forward By Buying Slides for the Homeless

Food Stamp Spending At Farmers' Markets 6 Times Higher Than in 2008

You'll Now Be Able to Get the Farmer's Market Experience Online