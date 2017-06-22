Shoes with a Spot to Stash Your Airplane-Size Booze Bottles

Sick of stuffing your pockets full of airplane-size bottles of booze? Try tucking those bottles into your shoes.

The geniuses at Oliver Sweeney have created a limited-edition Johnnie Walker Brogue, a classy, Italian-made shoe with a very handy element: a compartment in the heel specifically shaped and sized to fit a miniature bottle of Johnnie Walker Red Label.

And, if walking around with a heel full of whiskey is the kind of thing you want everyone to know about you, the bottle compartment is transparent, providing a fantastic reveal to your neighbor the next time you cross your legs.

The shoes retail for $489 because nothing goes together like high-end fashion and a borderline drinking problem. Those with less expensive tastes will have to just stick to stashing a flask in their sock.

[h/t Boing Boing]

