The Secret To Shiny, Healthy Hair is in Your Pantry

Courtesy of PureWow
PureWow
June 22, 2017

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.com.

Washing your hair every day is so passé. In 2015, we’ve all heard that too much soaping up can strip hair of natural oils and leave tresses dry and brittle…or strangely send them into oil-production overdrive.

But did you know you can sometimes forgo shampoo in favor of baking soda? Here’s the lowdown.

Wait, why do I want to do this again? Unlike shampoo, baking soda won’t mess with your hair’s natural pH—making locks shinier, less oily and all-around healthier. Some folks also report fewer hairline breakouts and thicker hair over time.

Do I just dump baking soda on my head? Nope. Fill a cup with one part baking soda, two parts water. When you’re in the shower, poor the mixture directly over wet hair, starting at the roots. Kneed it into your scalp and let it sit for three minutes before rinsing.

And then what? Follow up with your normal conditioner on the ends or an apple-cider-vinegar rinse.

How often? Two to three times a week.

Remind me how much a box of baking soda costs. About $1 a pound. Word.

Related: Virtually Travel The Globe
8 Celebrities Crushing Karaoke
The Only Handbag You Need

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up