Scream Queens Is the Next Must-­See Fashion Show

Last night the highly anticipated premiere of Scream Queens aired on FX, and it did not disappoint. From the hilarious one-liners (“We have a side boob mixer, followed by a white party, where everyone is encouraged to be/wear white”) to the gore to some major star power (though there will be less next week thanks to the death count during the two-hour premiere). But what really stole the show was the fashion.

In case you missed the premiere, the story takes place at the KKT sorority house on Ryan Murphy’s weird interpretation of a college campus, where a serial killer is killing them off one by one.

But there are no pajamas, sweats or, apparently, clothing budgets for the sisters of KKT.

Instead, there’s a lot of Nasty Gal, Christian Siriano, Alice + Olivia and, once in a while, a vintage Chanel piece. This makes perfect sense, as most of the characters are named Chanel—or at least that’s what Chanel Oberlin (Emma Roberts) calls them. There is Chanel No. 2 (Ariane Grande), Chanel No. 3 (Billie Lourd), Chanel No. 4 (Lindsey Shaw) and, of course, Chanel No. 5 (Abigail Breslin). Talking with Vogue, Emmy-winning costume designer Lou Eyrich said, “You know when you see a box of macarons and all those beautiful sugar colors—pink and pale yellow and blues and greens? I would look at the Chanels together, I would just see them as a box of macarons and all these sugary colors.”

Sugary colors and serial killers. Sounds like perfection.

Scream Queens airs Tuesdays at 9/8 Central on FX.

