This Robo Stylist App Will Help You Dress For Weather and Dates

A new app called ClosetSpace from Stylitics helps tackle the daily question of what to wear by offering suggestions based on your personal style, existing wardrobe and pieces you would like to own. Here's the super bonus: Sync with Google and it will even help plan for the weather so you never walk into slush with suede boots on again.

You have to do some of the work. First, catalogue your wardrobe by taking photos or pulling details from retailers’ sites. Then the app makes suggestions or you can browse hundreds of street style blogger outfits for inspo. For $25 per month, a real stylist will help plan that perfect Tinder date outfit. Just don't look too put together, that is if you're someone who takes advice from bartenders.

