Protect Your Moustache from Beer Foam with the Whisker Dam

Whether you’re in the bearded brotherhood or the mustachioed mafia, almost every man with significant facial hair has faced the same problem at some point in his life: an embarrassing lip full of beer foam.

Well, now the people over at Whisker Dam have you covered. Or at least they have the part of your face that attracts the most foam covered. Billed as being “like an umbrella, for your face,” these lip protectors are handmade from 100 percent copper, “dressed with a timeless patina and coated with a non-toxic barrier”—meaning it’s as fancy as it is functional.

The metal barrier appears to slip onto any typical beer glass. From there, drinkers can sip to their heart’s content knowing they’ll still be fine even if there is nary a napkin in sight. It’s seems like a great way to purchase some peace of mind at a cost that’s not much more than a few pints.

Unfortunately, according to the company’s website, “due to an unexpectedly high volume of orders the past few days, we have to put Whisker Dam temporarily on backorder,” so you won’t be able to grab one before Christmas. But the good news is that people with moustaches also have birthdays, you know.

[h/t Foodiggity]

