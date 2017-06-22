Post-Super Bowl, Beyonce Stayed at a $10,000-a-Night Airbnb with Live Chickens

© Getty Images
This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.
After Beyonce wowed the world with her Super Bowl halftime show, she settled in at a spectacular Airbnb for the night.
Among the highlights of her $10,000-a-night stay: live chickens, an ultra-luxe Snuggie (see her Instagram below for proof), a 270-degree view of the surrounding Bay Area (the home was a 30-minute drive from the stadium is Los Altos Hills), an actual orchard, a "bake center" with five ovens, and an infinity pool. Want to live like Queen Bey for a night? Check out the "contemporary masterpiece" on Airbnb.
