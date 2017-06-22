Pizza Hut Unveils Pizza-Inspired Nail Polish

Didn’t get what you wanted for Valentine’s Day? That’s probably because you didn’t get Pizza Hut’s brand-new line of Pizza Hut Supreme Style nail polish!

The limited edition polishes that came in colors such as “Poppin’ Pepperoni” purple, “Say Cheese!” yellow and “Meat Me After Midnight”—which is some sort of beige—were only offered up to 35 winners of a Pizza Hut Australia Facebook contest, making them a very difficult gift to come by this holiday.

Each Pizza Hut polish pack included eight colors in all, and someone in the marketing department obviously put in at least a few minutes coming up with each of their ridiculous names. =The rest of the set included “Sparkling Supreme” sparkly red, “Aloha Boys” pink, “Dough You Need Me” off-white, “Make It Great” red and “Voracious Veggie” green.

It’s not the first time Pizza Hut has gone all out for Valentine’s Day. This year in the US, the chain was offering heart-shaped pizzas. In 2012, they had a $10,010 engagement package. But if you want to head to the most ridiculous end of the promotional pizza spectrum, in 2013, patrons had the chance to get their hands on Pizza Hut perfume.

Is it too early to start speculating on what their 2016 Valentine’s Day promotion will be? What about pizza-flavored chocolates?

Related: 9 Ways To Show Your Love of Pizza

5 Things You Can Pizza Besides Cake

Synthesizing a Vegan Cheese that Really Tastes Like Cheese