Pippa Middleton Debuts Charitable Clothing Collaboration

Author-party planner-show-stealing-bridesmaid-aunt-to-the-future-king-of-England titleholder Pippa Middleton can now add designer to her already lengthy list of fame claims. Last week, she debuted a collaboration with London-based designer Tabitha Webb (known in British fashion circles for her popular, free-spirited way with prints) featuring two summer-perfect pieces to benefit the British Heart Foundation.

A knee-length, cap-sleeve pink and fuchsia floral silk dress (perfect for British high tea or stateside brunch cocktails) rings in at 295 pounds, or about $460. Scoop a modal cashmere scarf in the same print for 95 pounds ($146).

All proceeds go to the BHF's efforts to fund treatment and prevention research for coronary heart disease, which claims more lives in the UK than any other single cause. As if we needed another reason to love her.

Available online at tabithawebb.co.uk/pippa.

Related: Farmer's Market Fashion Tips

6 Time-Tested Summer Fashion Looks

5 Rosé Basics, a Beer Drinker's Guide