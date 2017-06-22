Peace, Love and Nail Art Inspired by Artist and Instagram Star Christopher David Ryan

© Lawrence Marcus
FWx Editors
June 22, 2017

Spring inspired us to channel all our positive, warm-weather feelings into a perfect manicure. So we got our expert nail artist Mei Kawajiri to recreate the work of Christopher David Ryan on our fingertips. You might know Ryan’s whimsical work from his ongoing series Sunday Styles or his massively popular Instagram feed. Check out the full set of feel-good nails below, including plenty of hugs, rainbows and carbs. 

