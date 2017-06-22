Nicole Richie’s House of Harlow Pops Up in L.A.

Fans of Nicole Richie’s boho-meets-deco costume jewelry label House of Harlow will now have a chance to purchase them all under one roof at her first-ever pop-up shop at L.A.’s The Grove. Originally jewelry-focused, WWD reports that the brand’s forthcoming 935-square-foot pop-up space will launch an apparel collection comprised of dresses, pants, skirts tops and kimono jackets and will debut her 12-piece fine jewelry line.

And if you can’t get enough of Nicole Richie's always-chic style the pop-up will also feature a selection of vintage clothes and gypset (that’s gypsy meets jet set) home decor that she’s currently curated for her own home.

Keep tabs on the shop on the Grove LA website, since the House of Harlow’s redesigned website is relaunching next month.

