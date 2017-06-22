Need a Winter Break? These 6 Stylish Cities Are Calling Your Name

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

Whether the winter chill has gotten the best of you or you're just looking to switch things up and visit somewhere that inspires you, you may be due for a winter getaway. Luckily, we know six stylish that won't disappoint this time of year.

1. Austin, Texas

PHOTO: A Hotel Life

With top-notch live music day in, day out, and more mouthwatering food than you can handle, Austin is the perfect place to visit if you want to revive your indie spirit for the weekend.

2. Park City, Utah

PHOTO: St. Regis Deer Valley

Now that Sundance Film Festival is behind us, Park City is a prime town to visit for a restorative ski weekend. With lots to eat, do, and see beyond the slopes, you'll have no shortage of activities to add to your itinerary.

3. Reykjavik, Iceland

PHOTO: Fiskifélagið

If you're yearning for a getaway to a far-off, winter town, Reykjavik is the place. Rural Iceland has tons to offer in the way of breathtaking landscapes, awe-inspiring skies, and life-changing adventure, and the country's capital city is as cosmopolitan as it gets, with its chic hotels and five-star restaurants.

4. Marrakech, Morocco

PHOTO: Shantanu Starick

With temperatures in the 80s at this time of year, Marrakech is a great warm-weather escape that's also full of culture and beautiful design. You'll be endlessly inspired strolling the city's bazaars, which brim with handcrafted décor and unusual spices.

5. Nashville, Tennessee

PHOTO: Life and Thyme

A haven of up-and-coming restaurateurs, concert venues, and swank cocktail dens, Nashville is winning at everything from classic country to artisanal coffee to antique-ing. Whatever your interests, you're bound to find somewhere to play in this Southern city.

6. Tulum, Mexico

PHOTO: Nomadic Songlines

If you're due for a beach getaway, make a beeline for Tulum. This North American city boasts all the things you love about other spring break destinations—warm weather, palm trees, margaritas, perfectly white beaches—but it's become a hotbed for stylish jet-setters, innovative restaurateurs, and health-centric yogis. All the things we love, all in one place.

