The Most Realistic Spaghetti Chair You’ll Ever See

© Fredrika Stjärne
Mike Pomranz
June 22, 2017

For the pasta lover who just can’t get enough noodles in their life, the spaghetti chair is for you. A concept entitled “sit & eat 2,” from Sarajevo graphic designer and visual artist Haris Jusovic, the chair looks incredibly realistic. That said, at first glance, we have a few practical questions about it. How would those two little spaghetti strands hold the entire weight of a human being? And even if they could, doesn’t the whole thing look a bit bouncy? And, oh boy, does that seat not look comfortable to sit on. (OK, that last one isn’t a question.)

But clearly practicality was not the emphasis here. After his work was published in DesignBoom, Jusovic explained his motivationsWhen a product becomes a sculpture, a combination of fantasy and reality of nature that surrounds us, the industrial model gets a new taste, and we understand that nature and society have so much influence in itself.”

That seems a little heavy for a spaghetti chair. But it is a unique piece of furniture. We can practically hear the Olive Garden executives calling Jusovic now, begging him to take the chair from concept to production.

Related: 5 Things to Do with Olive Oil from an Italian Multi-Tasker 
There's a Wine Made by Italian Prisoners and It's Really Good 
Forget Thick Vs. Thin Crust, This is the Pizza Fight We Should Be Having

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up