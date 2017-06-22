The Most Fashionable Way to Wear Your Food

We're not supposed to play with our food, but no one has ever told us we can’t use it as an accessory. The designers at Tour De Fork, a culinary creative agency, also missed the memo. The team created a set of laser-cut rings made to display real food. Just take one of the 60-carat strawberries from your fridge and stick it in the setting. Not only do you have a statement piece, but you have a snack for later.

TDF made the rings for Italian magazine CASAFacile as part of a continuing DIY series. Anyone looking for a food forward accessory will be able to download files to 3-D print the rings from CASAFacile’s website (NOTE: It’s in Italian).

If you’re worried wearing fruit will get a little sticky have a look at some other suggestions for your edible jewelry. Related: Go See the World's First 4-D Dress at New York's Museum of Modern Art

