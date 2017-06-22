The Most Appetizing Flags You've Ever Seen

© iStockphoto
Clara Olshansky
June 22, 2017

Patriotism has never been so hunger-inducing. With 18 countries' flags gorgeously re-created in their traditional foods, these photos will make you want to go everywhere and eat everything.

The Sydney International Food Festival created the campaign in collaboration with advertising agency Whybin\TBWA Group Sydney.

The United Kingdom's jam and scone Union Jack will totally appeal to your sweet tooth, while Thailand's chile sauce, coconut and blue crab plate will make you want seafood right now.

Check out more of the vexillological-themed food below.

National flags made from each country's traditional foods.

