Meet the Game-Changing Hoodie That Inflates into a Pillow

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

In terms of over-the-top (albeit sometimes brilliant) travel inventions, 2015 was a pretty good year. We saw the ‘world’s best travel jacket,’ which has raised almost ten million dollars on Kickstarter. There was JetComfy, the travel pillow with it’s own swiveling, tilting arm. And of course there was ModoBag—the rideable carry-on that the world just wasn’t ready to see buzzing around airports.

There's a new gadget on the market to kick this year off: an inflatable hoodie—and we honestly can’t decide if it’s more genius than it is ridiculous. The Hypnos Hoodie, which is currently being crowd-funded on Kickstarter (and as of today reached it’s goal of $30,000) is described as “a beautiful, comfortable and practical hoodie designed for creatives, travelers, commuters and anybody who has a moment to take a rest,” which “does things other hoodies can't: the hood inflates to form a perfectly ergonomic pillow for rest on the go.”

The garment looks like your standard, cozy hoodie, and we must admit that—judging by the photographs—it looks pretty inconspicuous as a pillow when inflated, erasing any fears of being forever judged. Hypnos will come in a variety of styles: pullovers and zip-ups come in a fitted or relaxed fit). With 13 days left to go on the campaign, we have a feeling this product will raise much more than its initial goal.

If we can take anything away from the world of travel-themed Kickstarter campaigns, it’s that travel gear enthusiasts spare no expense when it comes to utilitarian value and comfort—and this hoodie’s got both.

