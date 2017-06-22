Matcha May Be Better On Your Face Than In Your Mug

Extremely high in antioxidants, matcha is like the superhero of green tea. Buddhist monks sipped matcha to prepare for meditation, Samuari warriors consumed it before battle and Instagrammers now love it for vibrant green latte art.

Sheer beauty aside aside, matcha's caught on as it balances a solid amount of caffeine with an incredible high concentration of antioxidants. "Because the tea leaves get milled into a fine powder, you are actually ingesting the leaf, which increases the potency of the polyphenols and, therefore, health benefits,"explains Sebastian Beckwith, tea expert and creator of In Pursuit of Tea. Beyond that, the leaves are protected from sun for three weeks before being picked, which boosts chlorophyll production.

Given matcha's many impressive properties and rapid growth in popularity, it's no surprise that companies are trying to convince us to put it on our face. Proponents claim it can increase brightness of skin tone, act as an anti-inflammatory and reduce acne so it might be worth a shot. Here, five products that want to give you a healthy glow through matcha.

1. Erborian Perfect Morning BB Mask This matcha mask is made to tighten pores, deep clean and refresh tired skin. $35

2. Thymes Jade Matcha Soap Ginseng and shiso team up with matcha in this elegant, moisturizing bar soap. $15

3. 100 Percent Pure Matcha Green Tea Cleansing Foam Pure products skip synthetic chemicals in favor of natural ingredients. This foaming cleanser can remove makeup with notes of mint and Japanese honeysuckle. $35

4. Pangea Organics Facial Mask Like a skin-boosting cocktail, matcha combines with super food friends açaí and goji, for a polished natural glow. $45

5. Faerie Organic Matcha Skin Care Kit This set features a matcha cleanser and toner to help balance acne prone skin and provide maximum antioxidant protection. $49

