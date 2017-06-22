Marfa, Texas The Town So Cool, It Has It's Own Fragrance

Marfa, Texas was founded as a 19th-century railroad water stop but it has come to be home to some of Texas’ most interesting art including a faux Prada store situated in the middle of a lonely stretch of highway. And now the town can claim another unique attribute: Its own fragrance.

El Cosmico, Marfa’s hip communal campground located just south of town, has released an eponymous scent inspired by the town's mystical, West Texas odor. Brooklyn-based perfumers D.S. & Durga, blended the distinct fragrance to evoke nights under the stars, "a haunting reminder of an endless landscape" and the vibe of "a place to stay for gypsies on the move." We love the notes of pepper tree, aldehyde incense, sumac, and oak.

El Cosmico ($150 for 50ml bottle) is now exclusively available for pre-sale in store and online through El Cosmico Provision Co.

D.S. & Durga, and will be available at the retail shops in El Cosmico’s sister spots, Hotel San José, and Hotel Saint Cecilia’s later this summer.

