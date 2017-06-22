Make Chopping Fun with These Pop Culture Pun Cutting Boards

If your love of culinary equipment is as great as your appreciation of pop culture and puns, the Etsy shop CuttingBoredom has you covered. Shop owner Dave Stencil offers up dozens of unique cutting boards, all of which are handmade and, according to him, “unmatched in quality and design to anything else in the world!”

Stencil has created boards with your favorite movie and TV quotes and tributes to rap personalities. You’ll also find cutting boards shaped like books (“Fifty Blades of Grey”) and vinyl records (“The Eatles”).

These fun cutting boards are a great way to bring some extra happiness to your cooking time—a feeling that’s important to have when you’re wielding a knife.

Check out more of our favorites:

