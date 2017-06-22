This Magical Link Will Open Up a World of Underpriced Almond Butter and Kale Chips

One of the biggest complaints about healthy food is that it costs more—but you know, live longer, look better—there are clear benefits to eating higher quality ingredients, more nutritious snacks and pricey superfoods. The new Thrive Market wants to help ease the monetary burden.

Launched in November, the online marketplace gives paid subscribers access to over 2,500 healthy pantry items and products at wholesale prices (25 to 50 percent off). Think of it like a Costco that ships nationwide and doesn’t traffic in sheet cake (or excessive quantities). Expect lots of familiar brands in the zone of natural foods (Bob’s Red Mill, Justin’s Nut Butters, Nature’s Path) and supplies (Dr. Bronner’s, Jason Naturals, Seventh Generation etc.) The subscription is usually $60 a year but in honor of our FWx Style launch, the company is giving fans three months of free access and 15% off the first order.

