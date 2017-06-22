Look at These Amazing Faces Made Out of Food

You may have seen British stylist Charlotte Love's design work in the magazine Goodhomes on walls with wallpaper brand Sian Zeng or in the home store Seventy Tree. But in her spare time, she creates whimsical, colorful faces out of food and posts them to her 61,000+ followers on Instagram. Read on for the London-based stylist's surprising source of inspiration, what her typical day is like, and the celebrity that inspired her first face.

What inspires you as a stylist?

Recently I've been working with a lot of kid's homeware companies, and I've been watching a lot of cartoons on Netflix–kid's animation is filled with color and interesting and humorous concepts. I find myself just as inspired by cartoons as I would walking around an art gallery–that and it's a great way to zone out in the evenings.

What's a normal day like for you?

I wake up, I have a cup of tea and usually create a picture for Instagram. I also usually make a huge mess whilst making my pictures, so I then spend the rest of the morning tidying it all up! If I'm shooting, then I'm usually up by 5:30 am so I can load my car with props, then make my way to the shoot.

You use so much color in your work! What are your favorite ways to use color as a stylist?

It usually starts with or Involves pink. Pink for me is the secret to everything.

How did you come up with the ideas to create faces with food?

I've had a pretty vivid imagination since I was a little girl. I've always seen faces in objects, or looked at things differently than how they actually appear. The first face in the series was Madonna–I was making some pasta and it just happened to have this perfect swirl that looked just like her pin curls–and voila! Madonna was served.

Do you cook? If so, what are your favorite things to make?

I do cook when I have the time, but I seem to spend most of my evenings working into the night. Luckily I have a fantastic soon-to-be-husband that does a lot of the cooking–he loves making Thai food and I love eating it!

All images by Charlotte Love.