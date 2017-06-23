Watching Someone Knit With Ramen Noodles Gives A Whole Other Meaning To Slow Food

The problem with knitting is that it takes a lot of work to create something handmade that is as beautiful as it is practical and can last you a lifetime. What’s the point in that?? Wouldn’t you rather knit something you could eat?

Though the end result of artist Cynthia Suwito’s “Knitting Noodles” project certainly is edible, when the 23-year-old Singapore-based Indonesian knits ramen noodles into intricate designs, she does so with far loftier intentions than simply making an extremely time-consuming snack. “It contrasts the concept of the preciousness of time,” according to Suwito’s website. “Putting an object that symbolizes[s] the need of having a fast or even instant result but needing a long time to create such result and keep on slowly knitting it to perfection. The project aims to slow viewers down.”

Suito told NewsAsia she’s been working on her noodle knitting since 2014. “It took me a few months to actually be able to knit,” she said of the project that uses store bought noodles (preferably the slightly thicker brands) and normal knitting needles. “It’s only recently that I’ve been able to make something this long.”

The young artist’s work has recently garnered attention after being featured as part of 2016 Untapped Discovery, a show of emerging artists organized by Singapore’s Visual Arts Development Association. During the exhibition, her plan was to spend three to four hours every other day knitting noodles into a single edible scroll, adding about 20 to 30 centimeters worth of noodle length at each session – meaning the resulting piece could end up being several feet long.

As for what happens to that long ramen scroll after Suito wraps up her Knitting Noodles run, Channel NewsAsia didn’t say, though it’d probably make more sense to hang the finished project in a gallery than to eat it for lunch or wear it as a scarf.

