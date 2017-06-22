Karl Lagerfeld Builds a Chanel Brasserie to Unveil the Fall 2015 Collection at Paris Fashion Week

This morning in Paris, Karl Lagerfeld staged Chanel's Fall 2015 show at a restaurant erected just for his collection. Brasserie Gabrielle—named after Gabrielle Bonheir Chanel (aka Coco)—popped up in The Grand Palais, a historic Champs-Élysées building with soaring glass ceilings. It-girl models like Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne and Joan Smalls streamed down the elaborate runway in Chanel tweed and flapper-esque dresses then mingled leisurely at tables and a gorgeous central bar serving fresh grapefruit juice, Champagne and even croissants. Most press watched from the sidelines but a maitre'd showed special guests like Anna Wintour, photographer Mario Testino and singer Florence Henderson to red leather booths to be a part of the action.

The restaurant references extended into the collection with tiny gold forks and knives quilted onto handbags and a buzzy white Plate Clutch. Last fall, Lagerfeld presented his work in a mock-supermarché where models pushed shopping carts and picked Chanel-branded groceries from the shelves. Next year, we're holding out for a fantasy coffee house with Chanel cappuccino art and to-go cups to match our nails.

