From Juices to Candles, Have You Tried Charcoal Yet?

This piece originally appeared on InStyle.com.

Of all the trendy items out there—ear jackets, puffer vests,culottes—we never thought charcoal would be one. But after Juice Generation anointed charcoal-based drinks as the new must-have beverage of the post-holiday season, we suddenly realized that the carbonaceous material is everywhere. It’s used in facial cleansers to extract dirt from your skin, it’s being inserted eye masks to cure headaches, and it’s even taken on the role of a natural deodorizer, to keep your interiors smelling fresh on the regular.

For the uninitiated, charcoal has a slew of benefits that go far beyond smoking meat. While the substance is recognized primarily as a ready antidote for poisoning (never a bad thing to have on-hand), it also works wonders as a cleansing agent, trapping chemicals and therefore ridding your body of dirt, toxic substances, and infections before your skin ever absorbs them. It’s even be known to prevent hangovers. To officially embrace the trend with open arms, we rounded up our favorite charcoal-infused products. Don’t throw this stuff underneath your grill.

1. Black Magic: Activated Charcoal Elixir

This drink smartly combines activated charcoal with zesty lemon juice to mask its chalky flavor. Among its chief benefits? Cleansing the body, helping with stomach issues, and even curing hangovers. ($9; lulitonix.com)

2. Biore Deep Pore Charcoal Cleanser

Don't be fooled by the color: This skincare secret weapon comes out foamy white, and draws out two times more dirt than a regular cleanser. ($7; target.com)

3. Ever Bamboo Shoe and Boot Deodorizers

These bamboo charcoal deodorizers absorb odor and moisture in your heels and booties to keep them fresh and smelling good all season long. ($40; fishpond.com)

4. Binchotan Charcoal Eye Mask

Not only does this sleek eye mask mitigate fatigue by easing pressure on your eye nerves, but its binchotan charcoal sheet emits infrared rays that improve blood circulation and quell headaches. ($23; bigelowchemists.com)

5. Hakutan Charcoal

White Charcoal has long been heralded for its restorative benefits. Get super literal and place this decorative chunk, made from Korean Holm oak, on any surface in your kitchen or bathroom, and, just like that, you've got a natural air freshener. ($79; sortofcoal.com)

