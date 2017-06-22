Jameson Offering to Keep Your Mustache Looking Pristine for Movember

Now that the costumed debauchery of Halloween is behind us, we’re launching headfirst into another annual tradition: Movember. The month where men around the world grow moustaches to help raise awareness of male health issues and, for many, of their total inability to grow halfway decent facial hair.

This year, Jameson Black Barrel has figured out a unique way to support the cause. The whiskey brand has partnered with five barbershops across three major cities (New York, Chicago and Los Angeles) to offer free facial hair trims throughout the month to help Movember celebrators continue to look their sharpest – a promotion they are calling “Mo Maintenance. “

According to a press release, simply go to any of the five barbershops bellow on any Tuesday throughout Movember, mention “Team Jameson” at checkout, and your cleanup will be covered by Jameson.

And good news for the bearded brotherhood: The promotion is valid for both moustache trims and full facial trims, so why not just grow everything out and get your money’s worth?

List of participating shops:

Fellow Barber – 33 Crosby Street, New York, NY 10013

Fellow Barber – 5 Horatio Street, New York, NY 10014

Fellow Barber – 101 N 8th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249

Floyd’s 99 Barbershop – 1555 North Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Floyd’s 99 Barbershop – 935 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607

