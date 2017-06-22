It’s Friday, So Here’s Some Awesome Banana Art to Start Your Weekend

June 22, 2017

Every fruit bowl at one time or another has a single, sad, lonely, overripe banana destined for the compost heap. But Dutch artist Stephan Brusche has given his sad bananas new life as works of art. Armed with a pen and knife, Brusche draws and carves animals, celebrities and classic works of art into his fruit. The one problem with this and almost all food art, of course, is that it can’t ever last very long. But Brusche actually sells framed prints of a lot of his favorite pieces, so you can keep the Breaking Badnana on your wall forever. Here’s some of his best banana work.

