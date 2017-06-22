It’s All About the Baby Food and Red Vines for Shop Hers CEO Jaclyn Shanfeld

After brief stints as an actor, a talent scout and a few quick jobs in fashion, Jaclyn Shanfeld found herself frustrated and looking for a career path that she was actually interested in. Also frustrating? Her awful experiences shopping online.

So this do-it-herselfer created an online forum, Shop Hers, where people can buy and sell luxury goods with the assurance of the products’ authenticity. Modeled after the ease of Net-a-Porter and Moda Operandi, the site has grown by 700 percent in the last three years and expanded to 110 countries. We caught up with the retail superstar CEO and asked her what keeps her healthy, happy and looking good while running her empire.

What is a typical food day?

I usually start my day with a slice of (1) Cinnamon Ezekiel toast.

Three out of five days a week, I make dinner at home. Cooking just helps me zone out. I make a lot of brown rice stir-fries and a lot of fish.

Where do you like to dine out?

I eat at (2) Sugarfish a lot. (3) Baltaire in Brentwood is also incredible, and chef Phillip Lee’s (4) Scratch Bar is really cool because everything is made from, well…scratch.

In New York, I love (5) Il Mulino’s lobster spaghetti and (6) Fig & Olive. I tend to eat a lot of sushi and Mediterranean food.

What’s always in your fridge?

This is going to sound strange, but (7) baby food pouches. They are so easy and healthy. Also, a ton of (8) fruit—apples, tangerines and grapes. I keep a lot of (9) hard-boiled eggs ready for when I am on the go. There is always sliced turkey for when my fiancé gets hungry. And (10) string cheese. Love string cheese.

What is the one food you can never say no to?

(11) Red Vines. They are my everything.

Do you have any go-to beauty regimens or products?

I have always been diligent about going to the dermatologist; it is a must for my skin. Also, I am a firm believer in never sleeping with makeup on. After a big night out, I usually do a collagen mask. I adore all of (12) Laura Mercier’s products, (13) La Prairie eye cream and the (14) Kérastase Réflection line.

Any budget beauty buys?

(15) Neutrogena makeup remover pads, (16) Almay mascara and, although I don’t really wear eyeliner, if I do it is the black eyeliner from (17) Revlon. And I am still very into my (18) Clarisonic.

How would you describe your style?

Trendy casual to feminine. I indulge in Chanel skirts and dresses. I wear a lot of cashmere cardigans with bright colors and tend to be very matchy-matchy.

I see Grace Kelly as a style icon; she is very chic and timeless. When I shop, I keep that classic look in mind. I am also convinced that Twiggy and I are style soulmates. Oh, and I love anything that Miranda Kerr wears. Holy shit, I want to be her in my next life.

