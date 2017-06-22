Inside an Australian Pub Where Concrete Drainage Pipes Become Beautiful Design

Farrah Shaikh
June 22, 2017

It takes an enterprising designer to make you want to cozy up in a drainpipe, so cheers to Melbourne's Techne Architecture. The group transformed more than 40 tons of concrete tubes into an extended façade for Australia's Prahran Hotel (which is actually a pub).  And you can sit in them! 

From the outside, the stacked pipes recall a wall of kegs and are sealed with glass windows to let in natural light. Inside, they serve as intimate booths, paneled with recycled wood slats and installed with soft brown leather banquettes.   

The pipes (and green design efforts) don't stop there. The team used recycled pipes to build a colorful bar and planted a Chinese elm in the open, tiled courtyard. 

If you happen to head down under, opt to visit on a Friday, when the Karma Kegs Happy Hour yields proceeds for community initiatives and local charities.  

