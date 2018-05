This piece originally appeared on PureWow.com.

Thank you, Sidewalk Salt, for preventing us from falling on our butt in the snow.

We hate you, Sidewalk Salt, for leaving our boots covered in weird white marks.

Winter has us all out of sorts. Thankfully there’s an easy way to fix this residue problem. Watch and learn.

Related: These Resolution-Approved Snickerdoodles Are Your Newest Vice

5 Times IKEA Looked Deceptively Elegant

Get Inspired by This Black and White Home With Style