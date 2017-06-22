How Woven Laine’s Founder Stays Creative and Healthy

As the founder of Dallas-based Woven Laine, Laken Vanderwall creates gorgeous, covetable wall hangings. (We think they’d look great in your place.) Woven Laine is a one-woman show that began less than two years ago, when Vanderwall happened to swoon over a vintage wall hanging one day—her husband bought her a loom and some yarn, and a passion was born. Today the wall hangings are a must-have on décor and style bloggers' lists.

What inspires your designs?

I really enjoy fashion, so if I see someone wearing colors that look really great together that I wouldn’t picture together, I jot it down. Or if they had texture. I like vintage Native American textiles, the patterns they were able to create. I like the way shapes can fit together.

What’s your home studio space like?

It’s where two windows meet, and I have a lot of plants around me. It feels more grounding, like I’m sitting outside—we live by a really big lake, so I hear a lot of nature, too.

Where do you like to go in Dallas?

I’m a pretty big creature of habit: I find a place I love and hunker down. There’s this place that I’ve been obsessed with for about a year called The Blind Butcher, a small restaurant down in Lower Greenville with duck poutine that I love. We also go to Velvet Taco a lot. We love making cocktails at home—we’re both whiskey lovers—but we go out once a week or so. We usually end up at Midnight Rambler. It’s got a dark, speakeasy feel. Some friends own Small Brewpub. They’re really good at what they do.

My husband typically works on Saturdays, so I’ll take our Great Dane puppy for a walk and then grab my portable loom and go to a coffee shop called Houndstooth that I love. I’ll sit there for three or four hours, just sipping on my coffee with headphones in and weaving. It’s really fun because it garners attention; people are wondering what I’m doing, so I get to talk about weaving and show photos. It’s a fun way to connect to the community.

What’s a look you love for dinner out?

I usually do a nice-fitting high-waisted jean with some heels that are laid back but that I still feel sexy in, with a nice T-shirt tucked in. I’m most confident in just some nice jeans and a T-shirt. I’m not typically a dress-up kind of girl, and I’ve always been a little bit of a tomboy.

Where do you like to shop?

I really like Ten Over Six: They’re based out of LA, but they have two small shops here in Dallas in the main lobby of the Joule Hotel. One is housewares with really cool small objects, like this huge bottle opener I just bought for my husband. It’s nice to have small objects in your home that make a statement on their own. On the other side, they have a small clothing boutique. Then Madewell and J.Crew. I like having classic pieces that blend into your wardrobe and you can keep forever.

What’s your beauty routine?

I tend to do less-is-more with natural makeup and skin care: I always wear Suntegrity 5-in-1 natural moisturizing face sunscreen and rms lip2cheek and “un” cover-up.

What’s your favorite city to travel to?

Our vacations center around what friends we haven’t seen in a while. Our two favorite cities, which happen to house a lot of friends, are Kansas City, Missouri—which is so beautiful and laid back, it feels like a small town but has everything a big city would need—and Nashville. My husband used to tour, and a lot of his friends from that world still live up there, so we go up there as often as we can, too. We usually split up our birthdays.

What’s your favorite food to eat while wearing stretchy pants?

I hunker down at dinner—I feel like I need stretchy pants more often than not—but barbecue is my go-to, where I’m leaving the restaurant and can’t imagine eating again for my entire life. Pecan Lodge is ridiculously good. I go to town with their brisket and peach cobbler.

