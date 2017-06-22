How to Throw A Valentine's Day Cocktail Party

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

Whether you’ve been with your sweetheart for years or you’re living the happy, single life, this time of year it’s fun to get your friends together to share and celebrate the love. If you’re hosting a swank soiree, avoid the cheesy, typical décor (think paper-doily hearts and pink streamers), and instead opt for a modern take on Valentine’s Day party design. Keep scrolling for seven creative ideas and easy DIYs that will transform your festive get-together into a memorable (and stylish) event.

1. Introduce New Hues Into the Traditional Color Palette



PHOTO: To Wander And Seek for Style Me Pretty Living

Although Valentine’s Day is defined by red and pink, you can update the combination (and keep it from feeling overly sweet) by introducing contrasting, unexpected hues like black, green, or blue. The darker, unique jolts of color will modernize the look.

2. Rethink The Flowers



PHOTO: Claire Thomas

Flowers are a must on Valentine’s Day but you don’t have to resign yourself to red roses and baby’s breath. We love this modern take on a floral backdrop, which incorporates flowers in a variety of shapes and sizes. Make your own to hang on a blank wall for a stylish photo-booth background.

Head to The Kitchy Kitchen for the full how-to.

3. Make Your Own Graphic But Sweet Table Linens



PHOTO: walk in love

We love the contemporary, edgy look of this black-and-white DIY table cloth which takes a traditional theme of X’s and O’s and gives it a modern spin with painterly brushstrokes and imperfect execution.

Head to a walk in love for the full how-to.

4. Sweeten Your Cocktails



PHOTO: Scarlet O'Neill Photography for Style Me Pretty Living

If you’re serving champagne, set out some rock candy swizzle sticks in your party’s color scheme for guests to stir into their flutes or coupes. Go one step further like the swizzle sticks seen here and make personal ones for each guest with their name on them so no one gets their drinks mixed up.

5. Create a Festive Wall Hanging



PHOTO: Hostess With the Mostess

Upgrade your festive garland by hanging the glittery tassels in a fun heart shape. This would be great hung above a buffet or dessert table or even placed on your front door, to give guests a sneak peek of what to expect inside.

Head to Hostess With the Mostess for sources.

6. Create a Sweet Station for Mid-Party Nibbles



PHOTO: Wynn Myers for Camille Styles

What’s Valentine’s Day without too many chocolates and indulgent treats? To satiate your guests’ sweet tooth set up a dessert bar or station in addition to any savory items you may be serving.

7. Serve a Signature Cocktail



PHOTO: Krista A. Jones Photography for Style Me Pretty

It’s always fun to create a signature cocktail for guests to enjoy outside of festive champagne. We love this gin-based libation, which is garnished with fresh rose petals for additional flair.

To shop the products featured in this piece head to Domainehome.com.

Related: These Resolution-Approved Snickerdoodles Are Your Newest Vice

5 Times IKEA Looked Deceptively Elegant

Get Inspired by This Black and White Home With Style