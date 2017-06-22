How to Throw a Holiday Party Like a Fashion Designer

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

The voice behind lifestyle website Rip + Tan, fashion designer Jenni Kayne has established herself as an expert in all things home—particularly when it comes to entertaining at her chic modern Los Angeles abode. To ring in the holiday season, she recently hosted a stunning holiday get-together with a little help from, California event planning company Bash Please, LA floral designer Kristen Caissie of Moon Canyon, and chef Barrett Prendergast of Valleybrink Road. The event was chic as can be… and full of inspiration for holiday tabletops, menus, cozy settings, and more.

“Inspiration for the décor was taken from the stories of Old Man Winter and the idea of a forest cabin where you light the fire, curl up on a sheepskin, and smell a winterland garland," the Bash Please designers tell us. "Pine cones are falling in the dense snow outside while cozying in and sipping hot apple cider."



"We created favors for the guests with a custom amber matchstick bottle we etched with a pine cone shape for striking," says Bash Please. "They're bundled with a Moon Canyon sage evergreen smudge stick and boxed and tied up with linen ribbon and a snowy forest fine art photo by Tec Petaja."

"We wanted to bring a little of the Northern states holiday feel down to Los Angeles with natural textures, cold weather comfort, and festive plaid," says Bash Please.

Moon Canyon made the table garlands out of hemlock, spruce, Carolina cedar. “We wanted the garland to feel wild as if found in the forest somewhere,” Caissie says



"We set the tables with earthy, dramatic charcoal ceramic Heath plates, ebony wood handled flatware, and Czech-plaid cut crystal glasses from Casa de Perrin," says Bash Please. "Moon Canyon adorned the table with a lush evergreen garland and dappled it with vintage silver taper candle holders."

