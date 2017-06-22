How to Make Karlie Kloss’ Perfect Fall Apple Crisp

Taking a dessert recipe from a model sounds a little bit like an oxymoron, but as we know, Karlie Kloss is no ordinary model. The NYU student, entrepreneur, coder and social media guru also happens to be a foodie and excellent baker. That is how she and Taylor Swift became good friends, after all; in 2013, Swift expressed wanting to meet the model and bake cookies with her in an interview. Kloss responded on Twitter with an enthusiastic "Your kitchen or mine?" and the rest is history.

She also has her own YouTube channel, Klossy, which is where she posted her recipe for a perfect fall apple crisp. "I was upstate this weekend, and I picked a bunch of apples with my family. I'm an awesome apple picker—I'm very tall, so I've got that advantage going for me," she says, while showing off her impressive wingspan. "I get the best ones from the top of the tree that nobody else can reach. Therefore, we have a thousand apples in my kitchen right now."

It would be nice if we were all as tall as Kloss so apple picking would be easier for us, too, but it still sounds fun. Plus, as she says, this is a healthy and delicious treat that isn’t too hard to make. Watch the video here for the simple recipe.

