How to Macaron Your Hair

Feel like your look could use a bit of inspiration from the world of French pastry? Hair stylist Shelley Gregory can help. Gregory, colorist at Atelier by Square Salon in Las Vegas, drew the inspiration for her gorgeous macaron-inspired hair from Paris's famous Ladurée macaron and pastry shop. Subtler than most rainbow hair and way more exciting than your average pastel dye job, macaron hair is currently taking the hairstyling world by a storm.

Also called "candy unicorn hair," this adorable look is made by adding seven colors to a head of bleached hair: pink, purple, apricot, yellow, blue, sea foam green, and silver. Bonus points if you sparkle your look up with glitter and sequins. While Gregory tends to favor intricate braids, macaron hair looks just as gorgeous effortlessly hanging loose as it does in more intricate arrangements.

The macarons she saw in Ladurée have stuck with Gregory for years. As she told Cosmo, "Everything from the crown molding and the way they display the macarons — it sticks with you. It's kind of like Disneyland, where it's magic. I wanted that feeling when you look at this hair." And sure enough, when you see Gregory's beautiful creation, magic is definitely the word that comes to mind.

Macarons were not Gregory's first creative bit of hair color inspiration. Gregory has also produced gorgeous ombré locks, a deep green wavy hairstyle inspired by mermaids, orange and auburn pumpkin spice hair, and ombré blue peacock hair. For more of Shelley Gregory's hair inspiration, follow her on Instagram and catch up with Square Salon on Twitter.

Check out the pics:

Related: Pizzeria Let's Customers Pay It Forward By Buying Slides for the Homeless

Food Stamp Spending At Farmers' Markets 6 Times Higher Than in 2008

You'll Now Be Able to Get the Farmer's Market Experience Online