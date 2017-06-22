How to Get Your Skin Summer Ready

This piece originally appeared on NeedSupply.com

Style rule #1: protect your assets. Chief among those assets is, of course, your skin, which needs an extra dose of help in the sunny months. Now that summer is upon us, we’ve gathered some of the best, most conscientious products to help prepare and protect you before, during and after a good time in the sunshine.

Pre-Sun

A good sunscreen is a no-brainer, but your skin will always be more resilient in the sun if you’re well-hydrated and well-moisturized. Before you head out into the sun, here’s what you’ll need:

Consonant’s L’écran solaire parfait is the best sunscreen we’ve found in ages: it’s infused with a mica tint for even skin tone, provides equal protection from UVA and UVB rays and, thankfully, does its job with no fragrance or residue whatsoever. It also hydrates with aloe, grape seed and rice bran oil.

Grown Alchemist is a 2015 Wallpaper* Design Award Winner that just so happens to do excellent skincare. Its watermelon lip balm, vanilla/orange hand cream and mandarin/rosemary body cream are top notch, beautifully packaged and come highly recommended by skincare professionals. They’re also Made in Australia, a land that definitely knows a thing or two about surviving in the sun.

When it’s hot out, you’ll definitely need a deodorant. You’d could do far worse than this earthy, aluminum-free life-saver from shop standard, Aesop.

For good measure, we’ve also included a silky lip balm by one of our more recent house favorites, RMS Beauty.

Haircare

Haircare in the sun is often neglected because hair doesn’t show damage as readily as skin. Though the lightening effect an overdose of sun can have on hair was desirable in the 80s, we now know that it’s a far better idea to protect your ‘do.

Sachajuan is a Swedish brand new to the store that offers an impressive total line of haircare. Their Hair In The Sun and Hair After The Sun combo are the bests yin-yang coverall we’ve found for sunshine haircare. Hair In The Sun is a handy balm that continues its protection even after a dip in the pool and as an added bonus, makes a for pretty nice light styling cream. Hair After The Sun is an intense conditioner meant to be used after exposure to the sun. It can be washed out after of a few minutes or left in for more intense treatment.

While the rest of the Sachajuan line isn’t designed solely for sun time, its Hair Repair—an intensive conditioning treatment—and Intensive Hair Oil—repairs while adding luster—are brilliant for general haircare and can be used year-round. Both products have been winners of Elle Beauty Awards.

Post-sun

Even with the best pre-sun prep, it’s always a good idea to spend a little post pool-time on a regimen of cooling, exfoliation and moisturizing. Remember to keep a healthy aloe vera plant around in case of sunburn.

From Grown Alchemist here, we have the Hydra Repair Day Cream, a high-quality non-greasy facial cream infused with camellia, rose hip, aloe, and a Polishing Facial Exfoliant, excellent for removing dry and dead skin cells and replenishes with, Vitamin C and peppermint among other pleasant things.

From Verso, a longtime favorite from Sweden, is a top-rated Retinol-8 complex for reducing the appearance of minor dark spots on the skin.

And last but not least from Babescrub, is a line of indulgent body scrubs that help minimize wrinkles, scars, acne and other redness and comes in Himalayan Pink Salt, Coffee and Green Tea.

