How to DIY a Copper Coffee Maker in Less than an Hour

Noah Kaufman
June 23, 2017

Anyone looking to replace that old drip coffee maker but avoid just jumping on the overflowing Chemex bandwagon (I can say that, I own a Chemex) can now make a handsome piece of brewing technology themselves with little more than copper  piping from Home Depot. Ben Uyeda from Homemade Modern has simple step-by-step instructions for his DIY pour-over device, which doesn’t require a single power tool. He estimates it will cost you about $35 and take about an hour to complete—numbers that are hard to argue with. Besides the copper, all you need is some epoxy, a glass funnel and a tube cutter. Check out Uyeda’s video instructions above.

And if copper isn’t quite your aesthetic, he has directions to make one out of iron as well.     

