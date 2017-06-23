How to DIY a Copper Coffee Maker in Less than an Hour

Anyone looking to replace that old drip coffee maker but avoid just jumping on the overflowing Chemex bandwagon (I can say that, I own a Chemex) can now make a handsome piece of brewing technology themselves with little more than copper piping from Home Depot. Ben Uyeda from Homemade Modern has simple step-by-step instructions for his DIY pour-over device, which doesn’t require a single power tool. He estimates it will cost you about $35 and take about an hour to complete—numbers that are hard to argue with. Besides the copper, all you need is some epoxy, a glass funnel and a tube cutter. Check out Uyeda’s video instructions above.

And if copper isn’t quite your aesthetic, he has directions to make one out of iron as well.

