How Cosmetic Superstar Sonia Kashuk Stays Healthy and Happy

Sonia Kashuk has become a household name in the beauty world, her products flying off the shelves at Target. After starting her career in fashion, she quickly transitioned into beauty when a makeup artist no-showed on the set of the video "Funky Town," which she was styling. With her mind set on establishing a strong foot-hold in beauty, Kashuk began working the fashion show circuits, until Aveda called asking her to consult.

After seven years with Aveda, Minnesota-born Kashuk partnered with Target to create high-quality cosmetics at an affordable price. She has expanded her brand to include skin care that rivals luxury lines, without the $200-plus price tag.

Her brightly lit, über-chic downtown Manhattan studio is adorned with massive vases filled with fresh, purple flowers and a kitchen stocked with juices, healthy food and some seriously delicious coffee. We grabbed a few minutes out of her busy day to get some insight into how she stays healthy, happy and productive while running her own beauty brand.

What is a typical food day?

I am gluten free after realizing that, although I love bread and pasta, bread and pasta don't love me. I cut it completely out of my diet and feel so much better.

My days are very consistent. I start with a green tea latte and a little bit of fruit, or an egg, if I have time On the weekends, I really take the time to sit down and have a proper breakfast.

Lunch is chicken with a salad, usually from Sweetgreen. Around the office there is always almond butter, rice cakes, Skinny Pop, fresh fruit and juice. I love fresh green juices with a lot of ginger.

Oh, and there is chocolate. We have Dagoba organic chocolate as a great bite-size snack. I like the dark chocolate and keep it in the refrigerator.

Where do you like to dine out?

My family and I go to the old-school restaurants like Bar Pitti for their chicken paillard or meatballs with spinach. Or we head to Old Homestead Steakhouse for steak, potatoes and salad, and their delicious grilled lamb chops.

What’s always in your fridge?

Steak, lamb chops, Skinny Pop, nuts and fruit. We make a lot of smoothies in our house. My daughter loves making an almond butter and banana smoothie.

What is the one food you can never say no to?

Chocolate mousse.

What is your drink of choice?

I am not a big drinker, since I would rather eat a meal than drink my calories. But when I do feel like a drink, it is either a margarita or a really full-bodied red wine.

What is your cure for the morning after a big night out?

I pop two Advil and get my butt to the gym. Oh, and my green tea latte always helps.

Any go-to beauty regimens or products?

I absolutely never go to bed with makeup on. I always ensure that my skin is as clean as possible. Even when I am in the office, I am usually not wearing any makeup, just moisturizers and serums. I use all of our new skin-care products, like the exfoliating wash, in the shower. It takes everything off and preps the skin. I use the exfoliating toner on my face and apply straight vitamin C, which is superpowerful and concentrated with antioxidants, a serum and lotion.

I am constantly trying products and acting as the guinea pig. Outside of my brand, I love Meaningful Beauty by Cindy Crawford.

Any beauty splurges?

Once a month I get a facial from Vicki Morav, who is so good you have to book her a year in advance.

Beauty mantra?

I believe in looking good for your age, which comes through maintenance and embracing how you look, not how you can change it.

Ideas for people who, like you, have to manage curly hair?

I love Oribe hair care. I use the moisturizing mask and then apply some super shine cream. I hate it when products make your hair feel crunchy. Oribe makes the curls feel so soft.

How would you describe your style?

Classic with a twist. I want to appear modern, so lately I have been shying away from dresses. They make me feel too ladylike. I tend to wear a nice pair of jeans with a chic shoe.

I am not a big shopper. I would rather fill my home with wonderful stuff than my closet. I may shop when on vacation, but that is it, so I rely on Laura at Barneys' studio services.

Style inspirations?

Modern casual, so Carine Roitfeld, Tilda Swinton, Marisa Berenson—women with edgy, cool style.

