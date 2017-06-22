How Colorful Foods and Cookie Breaks Inspire Illustrator and Artist Rachel Domm

Pratt alum and artist Rachel Domm has mastered the freelance game. With illustrations appearing in The New Yorker, on J.Crew T-shirts and shopping bags, or in marketing campaigns for Lucky Brand, her distinct, whimsical style is everywhere. She recently released the book Window Diary, compiling a year’s worth of daily drawings of the view from her window, and has her bright prints stocked by Printed Matter, Bazazas and McNally Jackson. We grabbed a few minutes with the Brooklyn-based illustrator to find out what keeps her going and looking good.

How does your work influence the way you eat?

Anytime there’s a lot of color or something that feels textural or a pattern, I’ll get inspired. I always like to include a lot of colors when I’m cooking. I like to have a green and an orange and maybe a neutral. If it’s all neutrals—first of all, it’s probably not going to be that healthy—but it’s also not going to be an inspiring plate.

What designers are you inspired by?

Calico Wallpaper makes the most amazing and unique wallpaper, and the founders, Rachel Mosler and Nick Cope, are two of the loveliest people I know.

What keeps you happy and full during workdays?

I’m into San Pellegrino Limonata while I’m working. It feels like a nice treat and has just enough flavor. And I definitely have cookie breaks regularly. There’s an amazing bakery, Buttermilk Bake Shop right across the street from me. I’m pretty obsessed with this sugar cookie with sprinkles, but I tend to pick whatever cookie is the biggest. I have a major sweet tooth and I try to be good and be like, “I’ll just eat fruit,” but it’s never gonna happen.

For lunch, near me there’s a place called Gather with a rotating menu of all sorts of delicious, healthy foods. I go there way more than I probably should.

What’s for dinner?

Dosa Royale is one of the yummiest and more authentic places for Indian food I've found in Brooklyn. The northeastern province of India is the most intriguing place I’ve been to recently. It’s very tribal and unique, and there was so much to look at and be inspired by. Even though there were moments of discomfort there, it provided me with a barrage of ideas.

What’s your style for a dinner out?

I’m really into these mid-rise jeans by Seven for all Mankind, with low-cut black boots that I got from Creatures of Comfort—they’re very well-made and sleek and minimal—with a white button-down half tucked in and earrings from my friend Alexis’s line, Laurel Patrick. They’re teardrop fresh-water pearl earrings. I was wearing that entire outfit recently and somebody said I looked like a ’90s Calvin Klein ad.

I also love Everlane. Sometimes I’m wearing an entire Everlane outfit.

Where else do you like to shop?

Bazazas has a really unique eye, and there’s nothing formulaic about it. They have very unexpected, beautiful items.

What’s your beauty routine like?

I use, like, six or seven Jurlique products every day, especially their treatment oils, and I scrub my face with a Clarisonic.

Any beauty tips?

To prevent your hair from getting frizzy in the summer, run your hair under cold water for ten seconds.

What’s your favorite food to eat while wearing stretchy pants?

Can I say cookies again?

