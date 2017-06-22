How Anna Kendrick Unwinds After the Red Carpet (It Involves Mac and Cheese and Diamonds)

This piece originally appeared on Instyle.com.

Ever since Anna Kendrick arrived on the scene, she has swept us away with her flawless red carpet style. Let’s just say, the Pitch Perfect star never fails to strike a fashion high note. Case in point: Her enchanting ruby-beaded blush tulle Monique Lhuillier gown that took everyone’s breath away at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards.

But what does the pint-size funny gal like to do when the cams have stopped rolling and she just wants to kick back? “I like to get into a bathrobe and eat macaroni and cheese with my diamonds and makeup still on,” Kendrick says to InStyle, “so I feel like the swankiest cheese ball ever.” Suffice to say, Kendrick is officially our hero.

