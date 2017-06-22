High School Student Has Her Senior Pictures Taken at Taco Bell

Turns out going viral is as easy as taking your senior photos at Taco Bell.

A few weeks ago, Brittany Creech of Ritenour High School in St. Louis, Missouri, began joking about getting her senior photos shot at Taco Bell. When the day finally came, she figured she’d go for it, and, on August 6, she tweeted, “remember when I told you guys I was gonna get my senior pictures at taco bell and you thought I was joking” with four pics from her shoot at the fast food chain.

That tweet is currently standing at over 7,500 retweets and 15,500 faves, turning her into an instant Internet celebrity. “People find it funny that I wasn’t joking about it,” Creech told The Huffington Post, explaining the experience. “The employees thought it was great. They were laughing and they were like, ‘Are you serious?’”

Though some might find the whole thing a bit ridiculous, the 17-year-old high school student is very upbeat. “It's honestly just a joke,” she said to HuffPo. “It's nice to see something on the news that's not negative.”

So what’s next for the Creech? In her @MOGirlProbs Twitter page bio, she writes, “it's my life goal to be in a Taco Bell commercial.” I hate to break it to her, but unless this was some well-thought-out Taco Bell stunt, she may have already done all the work for free. Maybe she could use that as leverage and reach out to Chipotle?

remember when I told you guys I was gonna get my senior pictures at taco bell and you thought I was joking pic.twitter.com/GiJK5mNZRf — @MOGirlProbs (@MOGirlProbs) August 7, 2015

