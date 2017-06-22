Here Is the Simpsons' Kitchen in Real Life

What’s your dream kitchen? If you answered “what animators thought a stereotypical suburban kitchen in middle-America looked like in the late 1980s,” then you have the same dream as Marcia Andreychuk and Joel Hamilton. The couple in Calgary successfully transformed their kitchen to make it look like the iconic room from The Simpsons.

From the purple cabinet doors to the signature corn cob curtains (which, remarkably, they were able to find a near-exact replica of), these two Canadians are doing everything they can to Simpson-ify their cooking space—outside of literally tearing down the walls to get the window closer to the stove.

The couple was already planning on doing some kitchen renovations when the idea struck. “One day we just had this bizarre, bizarre idea to—why don’t we just take what we already have and turn it into The Simpsons’ kitchen?” Andreychuk told CBC News. “We had the same bones as the Simpsons’ kitchen…. All the elements seemed like it would work to convert it into the Simpsons’ kitchen.”

The basics of the transformation were surprisingly cheap. Colored contact paper helped make quick work of the countertops, cabinets and even the stovetop—though Andreychuck said they’re hoping to replace the appliances with brand-new retro-looking appliances in the future. She’s even swapping out handles with cartoonish doorknobs.

Andreychuk joked that their next big project is going to be to transform their basement into Moe’s Tavern. Um, Moe’s Tavern isn’t in the Simpsons’ basement; it’s down the street. Let’s keep things canon, people!

[h/t Grub Street]

Related: 7 Things That Will Take Less Time than Watching The Simpsons Marathon

Official Version of Duff Beer Set to Hit Shelves

7 Kitchen Trends We Can't Wait to Adopt