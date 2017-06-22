This Guy Took a Trip Across America for Less Than $500 (And You Can, Too!)

This piece originally appeared on Travel + Leisure.

A plane ticket may be the quickest way to get from Destination A to Destination B, but you can travel from coast-to-coast for far cheaper if you're willing to take some time to do it. Enter: Derek Low, a 24-year-old engineer from San Francisco who embarked on a 15-day tour of America for $429 aboard Amtrak. Fun fact: You can actually make it from San Francisco to New York City for $213, but that trip comes without all of the stops (read: extremely important exploring opportunities!).

On Low's route, he got the chance to visit Salt Lake City, Chicago, and Denver before reaching the opposite coast. a few perks along the way: stunning views, reclining train seats, an amazing meal of baby back ribs, and a"sightseer car" with spinning chairs—proof that train travel can still be more fun (and comfortable) than flying.

