Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Gift Guide Is As Ridiculous As It Gets

Gwyneth Paltrow and her site Goop have developed a reputation for lifestyle choices that can be…well…a bit extravagant. From sex dust smoothies to $950 toilet paper, you better be willing to open your mind and your wallet if you want to live the Goop life. And all that extravagance gets kicked up to another level this time of year as Gwyenth and Goop roll out their annual holiday shopping guide. According to the Goop team, the list is the result of “meticulous research as well as recommendations from Gwyneth and her roldex of friends,” and it has the perfect gift for everyone on your list, provided everyone on your list is into yurts.

Below is a small sampling, but you can check out the rest of the gift guides over at goop.com