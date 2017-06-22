This Food Charity Jewelry Line Includes $1,400 Kale Bracelet

If you want to wear your love of kale on your sleeve, a New York City jeweler has designed a way to show people you’re not messing around when it comes to the high-touted superfood: a $1,400 18-karat gold vermeil bracelet in the shape of the leafy green. And before you complain about the 1 percent bastardizing our health foods, know that all the proceeds go to a food-related charity.

The $1,400 “Kale Cuff” is just one piece from a new veggie-themed line from Joan Hornig Jewelry that also includes items like a $1,400 Romaine Cuff, $375 Cauliflower Cuff Links, $325 Mushroom Earrings and $650 Seed Bracelets. Eventually, the full collection will also sport charms, pendants and rings, all intended to combine “a modern aesthetic with the influence of vegetables, nuts, grains, fruit, seeds, herbs, and of course, leafy greens.” What? No love for legumes??

Importantly, 100 percent of the profits on every item are donated to the Recipe for Success Foundation, an organization that describes itself as “combatting childhood obesity by changing the way children understand, appreciate and eat their food and by helping the community provide healthier diets for our kids.” Funds raised will go to things like buying child-sized tools for gardening classes and ingredients for kids’ cooking classes.

According to a press release, “The collection of organically themed jewelry and napkin rings will be available for purchase in Spring 2017 directly from Recipe for Success Foundation’s website.” However, that same release also includes links to purchase the above items through PayPal – in case you absolutely have to score one right now before everyone in your row at the Met Opera is accessorizing with gilded kale. Of course, if healthy food jewelry isn’t your thing, there’s always a 22 carat gold pizza ring.

