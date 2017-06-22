Go See the World’s First 4D Dress at New York's Museum of Modern Art

The last couple years have seen the meteoric rise of 3D everything, from IMAX movies to food photography. But it might be about time to add another D. A design studio called Nervous System developed a "4D dress," which is confusingly printed using a 3D printer. The dress will be on display as part of the permanent collection at MoMA.

What gives the dress its fourth dimension is the fact that it is designed to change its shape over time. The dress is made of 2,279 rigid nylon pieces and 3,316 nylon hinges. That doesn’t sound particularly comfortable, but that's what you get when you want something so cool that it reshapes itself as you move. According to Nervous Systems, “while each component is rigid, in aggregate, they behave as a continuous fabric allowing the dress to flexibly conform and fluidly flow in response to body movement.”

And because this is 2014, there is obviously an app for that. Nervous Systems developed an app called Kinematics Cloth for phones and tablets that will let users customize dresses. It’s in beta testing right now, but it works by creating a 3D model of your body based on your measurements and then shows how different styles will fit.

Those curious about 4D fashion can see the dress and use the app in MoMA’s Architecture and Design Galleries. You can also go to the Nervous Systems website to play with designs and even contact them about purchasing one.

