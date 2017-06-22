Gisele Reveals the Ingredients for Super Model-Worthy Chocolate Mousse

We appreciate honestly when it comes to the diets of the thin and famous—it's a refreshing change from the conspicuously burger-scarfing "cool girl" phenomenon. But we're also happy to see that liquid-only diets like The Master Cleanse are on the wane, in favor of healthy and filling regimens that make use of raw ingredients and superfoods like chia seeds. One of proponents of this kind of mindful eating is supermodel Gisele Bündchen, who shared her recipe for a healthy take on chocolate mousse with Food & Wine. We can't promise it will give you gams like Gisele, but it just may help you from falling off the diet resolution wagon.

"We try to make desserts healthier. We make a healthy take on chocolate mousse that is very easy. You start with a banana, an avocado and some real, raw cacao powder. If you want it sweeter you can put in one or two dates. Blend it with coconut water or coconut meat, depending on what you like. Then put it in the refrigerator for a few hours to let it firm up. You can put passionfruit on top, or cut up pineapple or strawberries. It’s really like you’re having chocolate mousse. I don’t want to not eat dessert because I love it, but I just want to know that whatever I’m eating is more nutritious. It makes me feel guilt-free."

Related: Gisele Bündchen on Raising Chickens and Drinking Aloe

Jennifer Aniston Shares the Details of Her Signature Breakfast Smoothie

Introducing the New FWx Style Section