Getting to the Bottom of the ‘Pumpkin Spice Hair’ Craze

As if adding pumpkin spice to our bodies by shoving it through our mouths wasn’t enough, people are now integrating their love of pumpkin spice directly into their hair, according to numerous reports on this growing trend. But what exactly does that mean?

According to Cosmopolitan, women dyeing their hair pumpkin spice color is now a “thing.” It also says that “gingersnap hair” is increasingly popular. Having trouble telling the difference? The women’s site spoke to a Brooklyn hair colorist who laid it all out. “We're seeing that pumpkin spice hair has more copper undertones whereas gingersnap tends to fall under the category of brunette with red undertones,” Laura Estroff of Kennaland Salon said.

If you are left with more questions than answers like I was, Today also weighed in on what actually makes hair pumpkin spice colored. “Slightly more copper and golden than red, but certainly not strawberry-blonde, pumpkin spice hair is a deep orange streaked with hues of caramel,” wrote Jordan Muto for the site’s “ tyle" section. “It's a color that has a lot of dimension thanks to the various tones that encompass really all things pumpkin spice.” It’s like trying to describe all the notes you might find on the nose of pumpkin spice wine. And I still didn’t feel like I truly understood.

However, eventually I was enlightened by a report from Dallas-Fort Worth’s NBC 5. They spoke to Jennifer Sisk, a stylist at Fort Worth’s Lux Machine. The news station asked her about a client that asked for the treatment. “And she’s like, ‘I wanna be kind of like pumpkin,’” said Sisk. And that’s when it hit me: People are the same way with pumpkin spice hair as they are with pumpkin spice food. They don’t know what they want; they just WANT IT!

So truth be told, “pumpkin spice hair” doesn’t really mean anything specific at all. No actual pumpkin spice appears to be used—which is great, because there’s plenty left out there to put in everything else on planet Earth.

Related: Here's Why We Go Crazy for Pumpkin Spice

People Don't Drink As Many Pumpkin Spice Lattes As You May Think

The Best Fried Chicken Sandwiches in NYC