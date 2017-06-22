Get Inspired by This Beautifully Chic and Simple Garden Party

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

Featuring bountiful florals and organic touches, this backyard dinner is a springtime dream. Created by lifestyle bloggers and party stylists Laurén LaRocca and Marlan Willardson of Twink + Sis, the dinner was inspired by the transition between winter and spring with a mix of rustic touches and bright garden details. The tablescape was designed using a variety of materials including milk glass and cut crystal goblets sourced through Borrowed Blu, marble chargers, copper cups, natural linen napkins, and antique silver. Topped off by impressive floral arrangements of ranunculus and luscious greenery, the setting is a visual delight.

The Puckerberry Fin

5 Blackberries

1 oz. Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

1 oz. Simple Syrup

1 1/2 oz. Gin

1/2 oz. Elderflower Liquor

Ice

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the blackberries. Add lemon juice, simple syrup, gin and elderflower liquor. Add several ice cubes and shake vigorously. Pour through a strainer and garnish with an edible flower or blackberries. Enjoy!

