Get Inspired by This Beautifully Chic and Simple Garden Party

© Jenna Elliott / Courtesy of Domaine Home
Liz Lynch
June 22, 2017

This piece originally appeared on Domainehome.com.

Featuring bountiful florals and organic touches, this backyard dinner is a springtime dream. Created by lifestyle bloggers and party stylists Laurén LaRocca and Marlan Willardson of Twink + Sis, the dinner was inspired by the transition between winter and spring with a mix of rustic touches and bright garden details. The tablescape was designed using a variety of materials including milk glass and cut crystal goblets sourced through Borrowed Blu, marble chargers, copper cups, natural linen napkins, and antique silver. Topped off by impressive floral arrangements of ranunculus and luscious greenery, the setting is a visual delight.

PHOTO: Jenna Elliott

PHOTO: Jenna Elliott

PHOTO: Jenna Elliott

PHOTO: Jenna Elliott

PHOTO: Jenna Elliott

PHOTO: Jenna Elliott

PHOTO: Jenna Elliott

The Puckerberry Fin

5 Blackberries

  • 1 oz. Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

  • 1 oz. Simple Syrup

  • 1 1/2 oz. Gin 

  • 1/2 oz. Elderflower Liquor

  • Ice

    In a cocktail shaker, muddle the blackberries. Add lemon juice, simple syrup, gin and elderflower liquor. Add several ice cubes and shake vigorously. Pour through a strainer and garnish with an edible flower or blackberries. Enjoy!

    For more images of this stunning party go to Domainehome.com.

    Related: These Resolution-Approved Snickerdoodles Are Your Newest Vice 
    5 Times IKEA Looked Deceptively Elegant 
    Get Inspired by This Black and White Home With Style

    You May Like

    Read More

    DELICIOUS DEAL

    12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
    Subscribe & Save

    Sign Up for Our Newsletter

    Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
    Sign up