This Gadget Will Do Your Gardening For You

This piece originally appeared on PureWow.com.

No matter how hard you try, you just can’t keep your plants alive. (Damn you, orchid from hell.) Technology to the rescue!

Edyn’s smart garden system (sensor plus valve) is a Wi-Fi-enabled, solar-powered soil monitor that tracks and analyzes data in real time, then sends you push notifications to let you know what your garden needs.

Here’s how it works: The sensor monitors its environment by tracking light, temperature, humidity, soil moisture and plant nutrition. It’ll recommend which plants will thrive in your garden (and when to plant them), provide suggestions for fertilizer type based on your conditions and even let you know when those heirloom tomatoes are ready to be picked.

Meanwhile, the corresponding water valve hooks up to your existing sprinkler or drip irrigation system and automatically waters your plants based on how much moisture they actually need. If you’ve had a lot of rain, it skips watering. If your soil is a bit parched, it knows and adjusts accordingly.

The love child of Princeton-educated soil scientist Jason Aramburu and oh-so-cool industrial designer Yves Behar, Edyn is basically the Fitbit of garden accessories.

The Edyn Garden Sensor ($100) and Water Valve ($60) are both available for preorder and are set to ship later this month.

